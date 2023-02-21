There F1 Commissions met today for the first time in 2023, in London, in a meeting directed by the president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundays and by FIA director of single-seater Nikolas Tombazis. The teams and the top management of the Circus discussed and approved some new regulations. Here they are in detail.

Wet tyres

Following the tests conducted by Pirelli, the Milanese company arrived at a much more performing wet tire than the one it had provided in 2022, and which had attracted so much controversy due to its poor grip. The new Pirelli wet tyre, approved by the F1 Commission, will not need tire warmers and will be available starting from the Grand Prix of Imola. The teams will conduct further wet tests outside the restrictions set out in the sporting and financial regulations between the second and third quarters of the season.

Radio messages between teams and drivers

The F1 Commission has approved the proposal to relax the regulation of radio messages to and from drivers at all times of the race.

Parc Fermé for events that include the Sprints

With a view to reducing the current excessive workload for FIA technical staff and technical stewards during a Sprint weekend, the F1 Commission has modified the Parc Fermé regime on these specific weekends, in order to allow increased ability to change components that are prone to damage. This will apply to the entire Parc Fermé period, from when the car sets off for qualifying on Friday until the start of the race. The implementation will be done through a technical directive.

Circuit modifications

The FIA ​​has confirmed various updates and changes to the circuits for the forthcoming season. Significant changes have been made to Jeddah to improve visibility when entering corners. TO Baku it’s at You love me the track will be completely resurfaced. In Zandvoort the space between pit lane stands will be increased by 1.5 metres, in Qatar a new pit building and an infrastructure for the paddock. The DRS detection and activation zones of Sakhir, Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku and Miami will also be changed. In addition, the will be officially introduced in Melbourne fourth DRS zone.

Sporting, technical and financial regulations

Some minor changes were unanimously approved. These include the introduction of a winter break for both teams and power unit manufacturers, a formula to ensure shorter races have a reduction of points even if they do not end with suspension (i.e. the Suzuki case that gave the title to Max Verstappen already in Japan) and a formula to allow easier access to the factories by the FIA ​​auditing team, in order to check the adherence of the teams and manufacturers of power units to financial, technical and sporting regulations.

Budget cap

A cost cap increase was agreed for additional races beyond 21 from $1.2 million to $1.8 million per race.