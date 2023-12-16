InterviewHis dream job was a bizarre rollercoaster for a long time. The threats against Viaplay commentator Nelson Valkenburg even came to his door. Now that the storm has subsided, he looks back on the hatred, but above all he is finally enjoying his work in Formula 1. “Then I heard someone behind me say: 'God damn it, it's also a fag.”
Marijn Abbenhuijs
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#commentator #Nelson #Valkenburg #candid #death #threats #homophobia #39I #didn39t #bullied39
Leave a Reply