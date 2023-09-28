The Liberty Media Effect

The domination of Red Bull and Max Verstappen is not doing Formula 1 any good. This time it is not a widespread but still random and generic perception of those who watch the races, but rather gods concrete data based on the public’s interactions via social networks. This is the extreme summary that can be drawn from the interesting analysis published by BuzzRadar, a London-based social intelligence company that has focused on the evolution of interactions related to the Circus in recent years, from the end of the Ecclestone era – 2016 – to the advent of the new ownership of Liberty Media. The question that accompanies the first part of the research is quite clear and asks whether F1 has now reached its peak audience.

The positive effect of American ownership is undeniable. F1 saw an 80% growth in conversation levels between 2016 and 2022, surpassed only by the Indian Premier League (208% increase, but from a significantly lower base) and the UEFA Champions League (112% increase). Furthermore, F1’s followers on social media, on all the official channels of the various platforms, have increased exponentially every year since the acquisition of the championship by Liberty. The only year in which growth slowed was 2018, while the biggest leap occurred in 2021, when they gained approximately 14 million new followers across multiple channels. This made F1’s social channels the fastest growing of all major sports over the time period.

Too much Verstappen, interest plummeting

But now the ‘boom’ effect of the 2021 season and the TV series Drive to Survive seems to have run out. Vice versa The domination of the category by Red Bull and Max Verstappen is starting to have a significant impact. Analyzing the data for the first half of the year, from January to May, we see how in 2021 F1 grew in terms of social mentions by 74.3% compared to the previous year. This trend exploded further in 2022, with a rise of 92.4%, and then plunge this year with a decline of 70.2%. In absolute numbers we have passed from 6.14 million social mentions in 2022 to 1.83 in 2023. The same trend was also followed by new followers – down by 46% – and by people reached. From 61 billion in 2022, an increase compared to 35 in 2021, it has now ‘plummeted’ to 22. A decrease of 64%.

The promoters of the research then highlighted another point of interest which certifies the ‘responsibility’ of the Red Bull dominance in this decline in interest. Using machine learning-based tone detection, BuzzRadar reviewed all social media posts in 2022 and 2023 for analyze how people talked about F1. We saw a increase in conversations reporting greater boredom or annoyance towards F1while the positive conversations, which have led to the assertion that F1 is “Interesting” and “thrilling”, They are decreasing. Based on the analysis of the conversations, the factor that contributed most to this phenomenon was the dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull, with fans believing the outcome of the GPs is predictable and the races are boring.

Balance is needed

The conclusion of this analysis is quite logical: there is a clear correlation between the spectacularity and balance of a Formula 1 season and the appeal it has among the public. “This large contingent of new fans of the sport expects excitement levels to be consistent with 2021 – we read in the conclusions released by Buzz Radar – and they are more likely to decline when championship competition is less intense. 2016 was the most discussed season, until 2021 […] because Rosberg and Hamilton were fighting each other. […] 2022 continued to ride the wave of tight competition that existed at the end of 2021, but now we are seeing single-driver dominance again. 2023 is now destined to see the decline in interactions continue this pattern will continue until the races become more competitive again“.