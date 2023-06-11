In Barcelona Ferrari introduced its first substantial update package of the season, which also represents a sort of new beginning, a different line of development undertaken about two months ago as revealed by the Italian team itself.

The Cavallino has not completely changed its philosophy, maintaining some central aspects of both the F1-75 projects and the 2023 single-seater, the SF-23, but alongside its own ideas some elements have been added that recall the concepts of rival teams. However, for the Ducati it is an important change of direction, which came following profound reflections that already started during the pre-season tests, but which only materialized two months ago, as explained by Jock Clear during the end spanish week.

A package with which the team does not hope to solve all the problems of the current project as if it had a magic wand, so much so that the estimated gain corresponds in a range of about two/three tenths depending on the track: “This [pacchetto] it didn’t make a difference of half a second or seven tenths. It’s about two or three tenths at the most”.

Clear has attempted to highlight the positives in choosing to debut the new package in Spain on a track that generally exposes a car’s strengths and weaknesses. However, with the removal of the last chicane the number of fast corners has increased, highlighting the difficulties of the SF-23 in the fastest sections, a theme already highlighted in other appointments. Limitations that already emerged in qualifying compared to other teams, but in that case the new tire had partially managed to compensate, guaranteeing a good second place finish with Carlos Sainz.

“But the good thing is that it’s two tenths to Barcelona, ​​and Barcelona is a circuit that really exposes a car’s weaknesses. You can’t come to Barcelona and hide away. That’s the real positive, we came here and we made the update work in one of the most demanding circuits arguably.”

A central element that held sway between the walls of the Maranello headquarters undoubtedly revolves around the unpredictable behavior of the SF-23, about which the pilots have complained on several occasions, emphasizing how a minimal difference in terms of track temperature or wind direction could have a considerable influence on the sensations behind the wheel.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the bottom

“Absolutely yes. It was our Achilles heel. It’s a bit more complete change than in the past, where we tried to make the car a bit simpler [per i piloti]. This is an update that has brought more air towards the rear of the car in aerodynamic terms. But by doing so, it also made the car a little less sensitive to wind and things like that.”

Even if the difficulties in the race showed that Ferrari still has a long way to go in balancing the great competitiveness in qualifying with the difficulties that tend to afflict Sundays at the Prancing Horse, the Italian team is certain that the direction it has taken is the right one. The hope is that now, step by step, the car can begin to express that potential that Team Principal Fred Vasseur has spoken of on several occasions. An important issue, because with the budget cap there is no longer the possibility of shooting with “test” elements: efficiency in terms of costs and from a decision-making point of view has become even more important.

“With the budget we have, we can’t afford to do a test item and say ‘well, let’s try this, we don’t understand why’. We understood why this package works and we think this has opened a new path for us which we will now undertake”.

Jock Clear, Senior Performance Engineer, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Where it will end we don’t know. We can see the next two corners, but we can’t see much further, we don’t have the whole course ahead. But we certainly count on the fact that the fundamental aerodynamic development process must be consistent” , Clear added, suggesting that clearly no long-range development has been set yet with this package.

“So, the fact that we have brought this suggestion suggests to all team members: ‘Okay, the aero engineers are satisfied with this consistent way forward, which will lead somewhere and which we will have to explore further.’ And we’ll see that later in the year.”