In the weekend that separates the British Grand Prix from that of Hungary, the next stage of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, the exponential, as well as surprising, growth of McLaren remains in the eye.

The long-awaited package introduced at Silverstone was thought to bear the desired results, i.e. a concrete improvement compared to the enormous difficulties revealed by the MCL60s in the first part of the season and even announced on the day of the presentation of the single-seater last February.

From navigating the slums, to finding himself occupying second place behind the only, elusive, Max Verstappen. This was the effect of the innovations created by the Woking team. It is good to keep in mind that the MCL60 will hardly be able to maintain the same performance on all types of track.

Lando Norris, after the good podium at Silverstone, declared that his single-seater will struggle a lot in the slow corners, an aspect in which the MCL60s seem to have not yet found the key to raising their level.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal, agrees to see his team in a different light: almost inevitably, already in Budapest the Woking team will be under the magnifying glass to see if it will be able to replicate the good things done in the UK.

What won’t change is the team’s approach. Goals for this year may change, but not those for the foreseeable future. McLaren thinks it can raise the bar in 2024, but its eyes are on 2025, the year circled in red.

“As I said, while goals can be a discussion point, they don’t really necessarily change our approach,” Stella said. “Our approach has always been to push to the max in terms of development, but with a clear logic and direction, and then we’ll see where we end up.”

“Once we started developing a car we saw that the pace of development meant that our reasonable expectation was that at the end of the season we could battle with the fastest four teams. This was what we thought was possible. So, in a way, it’s a bit of a surprise to find ourselves in these conditions, but we’ll see how the situation develops”.

“Obviously our expectations are that McLaren will be able to compete for podiums in the future, next season. And victories next season. If you like, that’s the long-term view. But, as I said, it’s not based on visions, but on facts that you actually drive into the car. And that’s our goal,” concluded the McLaren team principal.