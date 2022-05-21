F1 (SPAIN) | FREE 2

Five drivers in three tenths

Maximum equality in Free Practice 3 with five drivers in three tenths. In the last session we were able to observe several details to highlight. Leclerc is tremendously inspired (he finished first in all Free Practices), Verstappen is close and the Mercedes have come to stay (with Russell ahead of Hamilton). Sainz, in the background, you will have your chance. Alonso, on the other hand, is an unknown. Yesterday he rode close to the best, but today he was far behind.