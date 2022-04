F1 (IMOLA) | FREE 1

The Ferrari is terrifying in water

The Ferraris have flown in the wet in the first and only Free Practice session prior to this classification. If they usually start as favorites, in this race they are even more so. Verstappen, third, was six tenths behind Leclerc. And it is no coincidence that the B team, Haas, was fourth and fifth. Alonso, third, will fight for Q3.