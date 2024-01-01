Never so many races

24 races in 2024: with these data we are getting ever closer to the next Formula 1 season, which represents a record absolute in the number of scheduled races. Never, in the history of Circussuch a high number of championship events had been achieved, to the delight of the fans but also with criticism from the drivers and teams, who have repeatedly considered the number of races and transfers from one continent to another to be excessive other.

The contract issue

The fact remains that, barring unfortunate events such as the flood that hit Emilia-Romagna last May, and which forced the organizers of the GP of the region of the same name to cancel the Imola weekend, 2024 will go down in the annals as the most always rich. This way, the focus is on the calendar and the circuits which will host Formula 1, with some of them necessarily having to complete the negotiations with F1 to extend their stay in the coming years.

Who takes risks and who has more guarantees

In fact, there are two nations that risk leaving the scene already from the 2025 calendar: Japan and Great Britain, with Suzuka and Silverstone respectively. At the same time, 2025 will necessarily have to call many other organizers to work for the permanence of their races, including the two Italian Imola and Monza, both expiring together that year together with other great classics of the sport. The tests in the Middle East are temporarily out of danger, whose contracts will guarantee the reception of F1 from 2030 onwards (except Saudi Arabia), but never as much as Australia, which with Melbourne will remain on the calendar until 2037, representing in in this sense a record at least until now.

F1: GP contracts and circuits