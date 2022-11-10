“Hello Fury”. A simple sticker that opens the heart, bringing back many memories to the surface.

This is how Ferrari chose to remember Mauro Forghieri, who passed away at the age of 87 last week and greeted on Friday 4 November at the Abbey of the Benedictine Fathers of San Pietro, in Modena.

On the weekend when Formula 1 makes a stop in Interlagos for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the F1-75s driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr will greet on their sides the beloved Engineer bearing his famous nickname that characterized him for the temperament of those very heated.

# 52 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

The tribute to Forghieri goes from Brazil to Bahrain, where the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship sees the last outing of the 488 GTE Evo in the LMGTE PRO class.

While Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado will try to defend their drivers’ title at the wheel of the Red # 51, helped by the # 52 of Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, who knows that the cars managed by AF Corse will not enjoy a further boost from that ‘Hello Fury’ applied on the nose, just above the headlights.

The Constructors’ World Championship of the series is also played along the curves and straights of the Sakhir desert, to which the Prancing Horse men are particularly keen before embarking on the challenge with the brand new Le Mans Hypercar 499P for 2023.