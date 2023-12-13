As happens in the summer, even in view of the Christmas holidays, the Formula 1 teams will have to respect a period of forced closure imposed by the sporting regulations. Some teams will close their doors on the evening of Friday 22nd, but in reality the “Sporting Regulations” allow them to also work on the 23rd.

The shutdown in fact starts on December 24th and extends for 9 consecutive days. Teams will be able to return to work on January 2, but this will not be the case for all departments.

With the exception of strictly necessary personnel, the teams aim to resume full-staff activity on January 8th to accommodate the disposal of holidays, a thorn in the side of the managers. However, it is a race against time, considering that there will be just over a month between the time of resumption of work and the presentations of the new single-seaters.

The next step will be the shakedown, which from this year will allow you to travel 200 kilometers instead of this year's 100. There will be time for a quick check of the machines and materials, then the material will be shipped to Bahrain between 17 and 18 February, where the three days of testing will begin on the 21st which will officially kick off the 2024 season.