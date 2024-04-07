Compliments and congratulations for Sergio “Checo” Pérez They keep coming from their superiors. Now it was Christian Horner who was full of praise for the Mexican by highlighting his participation in the Japanese Grand Prix getting 1-2 for Red Bull and recovering the sub-leadership in the Drivers' World Championship.

After the race Horner spoke to the media to highlight the good work that Pérez Mendoza did in Suzuka, even describing it as a “fantastic career“Checo got into some traffic eventually, especially when Norris stopped early and Leclerc was also one stop, but his race was fantastic, he came back on the track and did it, very well“were his words to Viaplay.

The Red Bull boss, who recently experienced dark moments with a complaint for inappropriate conduct and who has been able to get rid of them, once again highlighted that this weekend was perfect for his team and thanks to the good performance of his two drivers, highlighting

Czech and Verstappen celebrating victory in Japan || Photo: EFE

“The fastest lap of the race, taking pole, 1-2, the fastest stop and having the lead and runner-up in the championship. It's a fantastic achievement, especially here in Japan. It's nice to see both of our cars at the top.” , he sentenced.

Now Red Bull With his return to the top he is hoping not to have a fall as important as what happened in Australia where none of his elements could have a good race. For now they will take a weekend without actions and will return until April 18 with the Chinese GP.