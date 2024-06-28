Spielberg, Austria.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza returned to the house Red Bull Racing, Austriathe country that will host the next race of the current Formula One campaign.

The Aztec runner, today on media day heading to the Spielberg Grand Prixrevealed two factors that have marginalized him to be in the podium of winners.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I think there have been two factors: one is that everyone has taken a step forward, I think McLaren especially seems to be the most solid team, they have been like that in Barcelona, in the last races, on different circuits,” he declared.

«And the other is that we have not had a good weekend in BarcelonaIn terms of progression, the balance of the game changed a lot. FP3 to the ‘Qualy’, We have some ideas and in the end when you don’t maximize the car as we are, two or three tenths would have made a huge difference,” added ‘Checo’.

Sergio Perez straps on his Red Bull helmet

Twitter Sergio Perez

In the eleventh chapter of the season 2024, Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza You will feel aggressive changes in your car ‘RB20’ to find the balance in the Austrian Grand Prixwhere it points to the podium.

“We have continued working, we continue working hard to be here and we know that the championship is long, at the end of the day the only thing that matters is where we finish in Abu Dhabiso with that mentality we are here, I hope you can have a good weekend to return to podium“, he pointed.

Sergio Perez finished P8 in the Spanish GP

Twitter Sergio Pérez

He Austrian Grand Prix will take place next Sunday, June 30th from the Red Bull Ring at 7:00 a.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 a.m. (Culiacán time).

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.