Guadalajara Jalisco.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez could live his last moments with REd Bull Racing although he has a contract until 2024. Before returning to Formula One competition, he revealed the difference with his teammate, Max Verstappen.

The Mexican, in an interview with De Limburger. spoke of RB19 which is manufactured so that ‘Mad Max’ be three-time champion of the top category this year. Although they drive the same car, he was honest in saying that the Dutch He adapts easily and it becomes complicated for him.

«Max can adapt very quickly. “I have more difficulty with that,” he continued. “He manages to get more out of the car and he does it every weekend, it’s something I admire about him. Whenever and wherever he is, he performs at the top of his abilities and always at one hundred percent.

Sergio Pérez with Verstappen and Ricciardo

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

Furthermore, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez mentioned that his car suited him very well at the beginning of the championship, however “it became less and less” after his participation in the Miami Grand Prixbecause he received another car that does not suit his driving style.

Sergio Pérez abandoned the Japanese GP

AP

«When the season started, the car suited me perfectly. However, cars evolve during the season. After Miami It became less and less (my style). I had another car that didn’t suit me and I failed to reach the ‘Q3’ a number of times that reduced my confidence and made me enjoy driving less,” he explained.

«At the beginning (of the season) I was competing for the world title, but that changed from May onwards. I drove without confidence and I couldn’t (with the ‘Q3’) a number of times. “That was very difficult,” he added. Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez Facing the Qatar Grand Prix.

