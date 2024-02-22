What should have been a morning of practice for Sergio “Checo” Pérez it turned into a afternoon session and it is that the track in Bahrain He had some problems early in the morning so he couldn't deliver his best version, but he still managed to finish second in the tests.

Sergio Pérez took to the track in the morning but after a few laps, things had to stop, this after a culvert in turn 11 had a problem and created danger for the cars passing by, so It was decided not to continue with the session, since the Mexican had not had the best numbers, reaching position 9.

Red Bull Seeing himself in trouble for not completing the Mexican's practice, it was decided that the afternoon that was intended for Max Verstappen would continue with Checo so that he could complete his training, so the number 11 was now able to complete his laps, making him improve considerably.

Czech chatting with Christian Horner | Photo: EFE

After the end of the session the Mexican was second only behind Carlos Sainz with Ferrari. In 129 laps, Czech achieved a time of 1:30.679. The third position went to Lewis HamiltonLando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo completed the Top 5.

For this round only Max Verstappen, Alex Albon and George Russel did not see action, the rest of the drivers took to the track. For now, Red Bull has not confirmed whether this Friday the entire day of practice will be only Czech Perez as planned or half a day would be distributed for each one, since this will be the last opportunity before starting the season in a week.