Amsterdam, Netherlands.- This week Formula One is inactive after the first two races of the season 2024which he won Max Emilian Verstappen in Bahrain and Saudi Arabiarespectively.

The next event of Great Circus will be on Melbourne, Australia. The layout of Albert Park will receive at twenty pilots that make up the grillbeing 'Mad Max' the favorite to enter the finish line first above his Red Bull Racing.

He three-time world champion from the Netherlands leads he Drivers Championship 2024 with 51 units, as a result of scoring 26 in the Big prize by Sakhir and 25 in the Jeddah Grand Prix.

Max Emilian Verstappen was interviewed by 'The Gregf', Spanish 'streamer' who attended an event led by the Dutch 'driver', where he asked about of his teammate Sergio Pérez and of two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso.

He content creator wanted to know if 'Mad Max' I would choose to 'Czech' Perez oa Fernando Alonso if I had the opportunity to see them compete with the same car.

“It's hard. I think that Fernando being World Champion He has shown how fast he is. It's hard to choose, but… what I like about Fernando “He never gives up and at 42 years old he's still there,” he responded.

For that reason, Max Emilian Verstappen voted in favor of Aston Martin racer and once again he left out his teammate at Red Bull Racing Sergio 'Checo' Pérez.

