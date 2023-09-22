Suzuka, Japan.- Hours before starting the first rehearsals at the Suzuka Circuitwith a view to Japanese Grand Prixhe mexican pilot, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez spent an awkward moment with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driverwhen in an interview with the Formula One journalist, Adam Cooper.

One of the questions you received Perez Mendoza It was about the sanction that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) he imposed on his partner in Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen. ‘Checo’ refused to speak despite the insistence of the seven-time British champion.

“No comment,” he responded. Sergio Perez. “You’re sure (‘Czech’)? “He always has an opinion on things,” he questioned. Lewis Hamilton to the Tricolor steering wheel.

«Not in this. What should I say? “He passed it to you,” he replied. ‘Checo’ Pérezbut the runner from the company of the three peaks continued with that pressure.

Sergio Pérez on the podium with Max and Hamilton

jam media

“Are you allowed to park at the end of the pit lane when you leave?” he asked. Lewis Hamilton to ‘Czech’. “Not to wait that long, but it is something that probably in the future, now we were allowed,” said the Mexican.

«I ask because I didn’t know. I really don’t know what to say. She was in the pit lane when everyone stopped and I couldn’t see what was happening ahead,” he said.

Sergio Pérez on the podium at the Mexican GP

jam media

“We always push and work as closely as possible with the FIA to have coherence and there were some inconsistencies, so we have to continue working on it,” he added. Lewis Hamilton.

So much Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen committed violations in the ‘Quality’ and in the Singapore Grand Prix They both received penalties that for the rest pilots They were light punishments that suggest that there would be some favor for the team that dominates the 2023 season of the Formula One in it constructors championship.