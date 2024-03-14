Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Nothing convinces them! Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza has been up to par in his first two competitions of the season 2024 of Formula One.

Nor the pressure of it being the last year of his contract with Red Bull Racing is reason for the tapatio flyer respond with high points to be in the fight for the World Drivers Championship.

'Checo' Pérez adds 36 units after stringing together a pair of podiums in the year, both in second place, in the Great prizes of Bahrain and Saudi Arabiarespectively.

However, the F1 is not fazed by the results obtained by Sergio Pérez and it is reflected in the moment of announcing the 'Power Ranking'which does not include Mexican 34 years old among the top three.

Sergio Pérez shared the podium with Verstappen and Leclerc

Twitter Sergio Pérez

The main division of motoring left out of podium to Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza for the second week in a row; he 'top 3' is satisfied with Max Verstappen, Oliver Bearman, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piatri after tie.

The squire of 'Checo Pérez, Mad Max', dominates the 'Power Ranking' with a rating of 9.6. He Ferrari debutant, Oliver Bearmanpassed with 9. while in third position Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piatri they equal with an evaluation of 8.2.

The score of Sergio Perez janl 'Power Ranking' feu of 8, same rating of Nicholas Hulkenbergfrom the team haasto settle for fifth position.

Sergio Pérez finished second in Saudi Arabia

Twitter Sergio Pérez

The next Big prize of the season will be on Australiaon the layout of Albert Parkin Melbourneon Saturday, March 23. Sergio Perez will press the accelerator fully to win his first career of the year in Oceania.

