Not satisfied with the bad race he had this Sunday in the Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio “Checo” Pérez could face a sanction from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) this due to an incident that occurred in the final part of the session against Alex Albon which could jeopardize his 8th place.

After the race it was reported that Checo Pérez was under investigation by the FIA, this after he was seen competing directly with Alex Albon whom he took to the limit to the point of having touched his professional colleague’s Williams, which caused him to be under investigation.

According to the same Czech Perez In turn 13 he tried to get inside Albon but apparently he did not see him and when he wanted to pass they had contact. Although the Mexican himself assures that he did not gain anything from it, so the sanction may not apply since it did not greatly affect the result of him or Alex Albon.

Checo Pérez could be sanctioned | Photo: EFE

“In the safety car, Albon was practically ahead and we arrived evenly, he maintained his position and I didn’t gain anything. The incident with Alex in turn 13, I went on the inside, I had the corner and he saw me a little late, “I think when he saw me there was contact,” said the Mexican.

Now all that remains is to know the decision of the FIA, which for now could give him a sanction of lowering him at least one position, or maintaining him. The Mexican finished in 8th place having started in 13th place, confirming that he did not have a good race.