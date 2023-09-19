Singapore.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez rose five places in the Singapore Grand Prix by finishing eighth in the race Marina Bay after starting thirteenth, because on Saturday he suffered the sudden elimination in the “Quality 2”.

His advance in the circuit of the sovereign country was not approved by the international press by describing his participation in this as “clumsy” great Formula One event. According to Planet F1 the driver of Guadalajara was a victim of the strategy of Red Bull Racing in addition to making a “very clumsy overtaking” Albon“.

“He became a victim of the unfortunate tire strategy of Red Bull. After the switch to mids, I was far behind Verstappenbut still fought to get the points, although with a very clumsy overtake at the Williams of Albonfor which he received a five-second penalty,” the outlet indicated.

While, according to ‘Crash’, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was the main culprit for his result in the Singapore Grand Prixwhich I call clumsy.

“Given the lack of rhythm of Red Bull in it Marina Bay Urban Circuitit wasn’t too surprising to see Perez strive to progress too much. He was clumsy in his battles with Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon; In both he was to blame,” he noted.

While OA Sport assured that Sergio Perez dealt with a RB19 who had a hard time digesting on the track Singapore. “He finished eighth after starting thirteenth on the grid, being one step behind Maxwhich was fifth after starting eleventh”.

