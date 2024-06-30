Sergio “Checo” Perez announced that the race in Austria It was not what I expected and it confirmed that from the first round his car was damaged which had a big impact on the rest of the competition so it was practically a blessing that he finished in the points zone.

After the end of the race, the Mexican spoke to the media and it was there where he confirmed that his encounter with Oscar Piastri Barely in turn 4 at the start of the race, it conditioned him greatly because the left pontoon presented a large gap that did not allow for good performance.

“I think it was at the beginning of the race with Piastri, in turn four, The entire left pontoon is completely broken“So he had too much understeer at the start of the race, then he went to too much oversteer and he was struggling with the balance the whole time, corner after corner, he could never get a solid rhythm,” said Sergio Pérez.

Checo Perez in competition in Austria | Photo: AFP

As if that were not enough, he also admitted his mistake in a call to the pits where, due to lack of concentration, he activated the speed limiter twice, which gave him a penalty, an issue that also affected his ability to look for a better position. Pérez Mendoza said he was upset.

because of how the weekend unfolded for him as things didn’t work out again.

“I think with such a damaged car there wasn’t much to do today.“Any tire degraded, I couldn’t keep them at the ideal temperature,” said the Mexican who ultimately finished in 7th place, which gave him 7 points that added to those he got in the Sprint Race helped him stay in the race. fight in the Drivers’ World Championship.