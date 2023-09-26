Suzuka, Japan.- The Japanese Grand Prix experienced an atypical moment with Red Bull Racing and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez. The Aztec midfielder did not continue the competition due to two incidents that affected his car and could impose certain penalties on him by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Faced with any official statement, the engineers of the Austrian team made the decision to return ‘Checo’ Pérez to the Suzuka Circuit, on lap 40, solely to serve the seconds of punishment to have to do the same in the Qatar Grand Prix that It will be held on October 8.

However, the maneuver carried out by the driver from Guadalajara apparently did not please the FIA ​​for issuing a press bulletin this Monday in which they announced new measures so that this situation is not repeated in future races of the season.

Sergio Pérez abandoned the Japanese GP on lap 15

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

“The re-entry occurred within the framework of the regulations and we did it that way so that ‘Checo’ would not have a sanction in the next race,” Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing advisor, told ORF. “It was a black day for ‘Checo’, but at least in the next race he will not have a penalty,” he added.

Sergio Pérez returns to his car

Twitter Sergio Pérez

It should be noted that Red Bulll Racing did not officially communicate Sergio Pérez’s retirement until later in the race. Reintegrating ‘Checo’ on the Suzuka asphalt demonstrates his ability both on and off the track in a situation like this.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will have several days to prepare for the Qatar Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 8 at the Lusail International Circuit. There are six races left to finish the 2023 Formula One season.