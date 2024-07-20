The Classification of Sergio Perez It wasn’t the best this Saturday at the Hungaroring circuit having a serious accident just outside the track. This situation condemned him to having to start in 16th place this Sunday

hoping to get points for Red Bull.

After the end of the session, Checo Pérez spoke to the media and confessed the reason for his accident and everything indicates, according to the Mexican, that it was the fault of the state of the track, due to the rain and the humidity on the asphalt, which caused him to lose the car.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“A millimetre, when I was entering turn 8 I completely lost the car, It was totally wet outside, so I couldn’t brake at all, I lost it and hit the wall pretty hard.“the Mexican told Fox Sports.

Sergio Perez crashes into the retaining wall | Photo: X Formula 1

“I was improving the lap and at the same time it was raining more, I think that was when it hurt me, I took the wettest part of the track and that’s when I lost the car“, he said.

With this Czech Perez He said that his poor qualifying was due to his poor control of the car on the wet track, which not only cost him a very low position, but also another repair to his car, which has already cost several million euros.