Vienna, Austria.- Red Bull Racing retains its supremacy in Formula One by being the absolute leader in the Constructors Championship and of World Championship Pilots in this 2024 campaign.

Max Verstappen and Sergio 'Checo Pérez they don't let go of the first two steps of the podium of winners by signing a double in the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabiarespectively.

He Dutch three-time champion accumulates 51 points and the Aztec midfielder 36 to occupy first and second position in the tournament for the title; the numbers of it place pointer to Red Bull Racing in the team classification with 87.

Sergio Pérez on the podium with Verstappen and Leclerc

Twitter Sergio Pérez

Today, on its official website, the energy drink team revealed the special edition caps of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen for the celebration of Japanese Grand Prix.

'Czech' sweeps the sale of caps heading to Japan

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

'Checo' once again showed that in terms of marketing he surpasses his teammate, since the number “11” caps were sold out in the last few hours while those of 'Mad Max' They continue for sale.

This shows that fans of the tapatío They are not only found in the Mexican republicbut also in the Country of the rising sunwhere the Great Suzuka Award on Saturday, April 6, a week after celebrating the Australian GP.

