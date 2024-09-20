Marina Bay, Singapore.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza He is confident of piloting a ‘RB20’ Fast and competent in Singapore, after suffering a severe blow to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last Sunday.

He Mexican pilot persisted with his first victory in the 2024 season Formula One, competing with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and the Ferrari of Charles Leclercin the street track of Baku.

However, the mishap with Carlos Sainz Jr. left without points ‘Checo’ Perez and affected his team, Red Bull Racingfor losing the leadership in it Constructors’ Championship.

‘Checo’ Pérez after being left off the podium in Azerbaijan

Twitter Sergio Perez

McLaren climbed into first position and has a lead over the energy drink team of twenty points with seven dates left to put an end to the 2024 season.

Prior to the internship in SingaporeSergio Michel Pérez Mendoza pointed out McLaren for presenting “an illegal car” since it contains a ‘miniDRS’ which would be approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

“It’s clear that it’s outside the rules. It’s an illegal car. But now it seems that it’s allowed. I’m very surprised,” he said at a press conference.

“I’m not a technical expert, but I’m sure the team is looking into why it’s suddenly allowed. So yes, I’m very surprised.”

McLaren unveils car for Singapore GP

McLaren Twitter

«It’s pretty clear what’s going on there, isn’t it? I think it’s pretty obvious, you can even see it with one eye! If it’s allowed (the ‘miniDRS’), yes, but that is not exactly clear at the moment. At least not for us,” he concluded.Czech Perez.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.