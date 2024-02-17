In an unexpected twist that has captured the attention not only of motor sports fans but also of music fans, Charles Leclercrecognized Ferrari driver in the Formula 1has taken a surprising step into the artistic world with the launch of his first musical project.

Charles Leclerc, known for his driving skills and competitiveness on the track, revealed his role as a musical artist with a Extended Play (EP) titled “Dreamers“, now available on all streaming platforms.

The revelation of this project surprised many, but also revealed a previously unknown dimension of the Ferrari driver's personality.

This is how Charles Leclerc presented his musical project | Photo: Capture

Through an emotional message on his social networks, Charles Leclerc shared his enthusiasm and satisfaction for this personal achievement, accompanying his announcement with images that capture intimate moments of the creative process behind “Dreamers.”

This EP is not a mere passing whim for the Monegasque; It is a genuine expression of your passion for music. Well, as he revealed, it has always been one of his interests and now materializing it has given him a great excitement that he shares with all of his followers.

Composed of four themes: “focus“, “heartbeast“, “Limitless” and “The Dream Continues“, the album represents a collaboration with Sofiane Pamart, renowned pianist, marking a milestone in Leclerc's career outside the racing circuits.

Charles Leclerc collaborated with Sofiane Pamart for this album | Photo: Instagram Charles Leclerc

The EP's thematic diversity, ranging from personal motivation to the persistence of dreams, reflects the emotional depth and complexity of Leclerc not only as an athlete but also as an artist.

“We hope you enjoy the songs as much as we do.. Sharing this passion with Sofiane, an incredible artist and person, has been a wonderful experience,” shared Leclerc.

Leclerc does not feel pressure for Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari

Meanwhile, in the sporting field, Leclerc has been at the center of strategic conversations of Ferrariespecially with the recent renewal of his contract and the rumors about the incorporation of Lewis Hamilton to the team in 2025.

Contrary to what many might expect, Leclerc was well informed about the negotiations with Hamilton, ensuring that his decision to renew was not affected by last-minute surprises.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, new Ferrari drivers for 2025 | Photo: EFE

Leclerc praised Hamilton's arrival, referring to him as “the most successful driver in history” and highlighted the invaluable experience the Briton will bring to the team.

However, he also emphasized his relationship with Carlos Sainz Jr., his current teammate, with whom he seeks to achieve the best results in the coming season.

This interesting crossroads for Leclerc, spanning both his Formula 1 career and his foray into the world of music, illustrates the driver's multifaceted personality, his ability to successfully pursue diverse passions, and his commitment to excellence, both on the track and in the recording studio.