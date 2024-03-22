Melbourne, Australia.- This Friday, March 22, the Formula One festivities, heading to the Australian Grand Prix, they started with the third practice from the layout of Albert Parkwhere at the last second the table was modified by a spectacular roll by Charles Leclerc to unseat Max Verstappenfrom the first position.

He three-time Red Bull Racing champion had done the fastest lap after an hour of session, however the Ferrari racer He put on the accelerator to make a better time and be P1 in the last test.

Carlos Sainz Jr. closed the podium of the third practice by getting out of the way Lewia Hamiltonwho achieved his best result today in Melbourne after being P9 and P18 in the first and second round, respectively.

He MexicanSergio Pérez, remained in the range of the third and fourth row of the grid in this test. 'Czech' He led after ten minutes with a time of 1:17.927, but was overtaken by his teammate Max Verstappen (1:17.510).

In less than two minutes the steering wheel tapatío He made one last turn to see if he could climb the steps, however it was not enough to be among the first three: he finished in seventh place with a time of 1:17.014.

The participation of Mexican in the Australian workouts They finished as follows: sixth in the first practice (1:18.642), eighth in the second session (1:18.090) and seventh in the third test (1:17.014).

In a few hours, Sergio 'Checo' Pérez Mendoza will return to the asphalt Albert park to search for the 'Pole Position' and that way you can start your 'RB20' from the front of the grid in the third race of the season 2024.

