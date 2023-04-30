The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, will certainly not go down in history for the spectacle offered by the drivers on the track. To wait for one of the biggest jolts during the expected 51 laps of the race, we had to wait for the last passage and, moreover, for an inconsiderate action by some insiders, already intent on preparing the Parc Fermé area shortly after the line marking the entrance to the pit lane.

Esteban Ocon, intending to make a pit stop on the very last lap of the race, found himself forced to slow down abruptly due to the presence of several people in the fast lane, the strip of road that allows the drivers to reach their garages. Fortunately, thanks to the alertness of the Frenchman from the Alpine team and the good reflexes of some people who were creating a dangerous situation, nothing happened.

At the end of the race the stewards decided to investigate the incident, examining the video evidence and reading the reports signed by the FIA ​​sporting delegate and the race director. Not only that, because they also summoned some representatives of the FIA ​​just to have a clearer idea of ​​how such a dangerous situation could have arisen.

After having examined all the evidence at their disposal, the race stewards issued a press release, number 59 at 18:45, in which they determined what happened, making it clear that, starting from the next event, FIA, F1 and FOM will have to intervene to prevent such a situation from happening again.

The press release reads: “The stewards have listened to the representatives of the FIA ​​and are satisfied that the competent representatives have taken action to set up the parc fermé area, allowing the media and other personnel to gather at the beginning of the pit lane and on the pit wall during the last lap of the race”.

“During the final lap of the race, while the pit lane was open, Ocon’s car – the number 31 – entered the pits to make a pit stop. We could see that it was not uncommon for representatives to allow such people to to enter the pit lane shortly before the end of the race, during the usual preparation of the Parc Fermé and the podium ceremony”.

“However, in this case, there was a driver who had to pit on the last lap and this created a very dangerous situation for those in the pits.” It makes you smile when you think how the marshals considered Ocon to be the creator of the danger, when it is perfectly normal for a team to choose the moment it deems most appropriate to make a stop during the entire arc of the race…

“We felt – continues the statement – that it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences for what happened today. We stressed that the requirements to ensure a safe and orderly event are fundamental. This was recognized by the delegates of the FIA”.

“We have reviewed the relevant procedures and protocols in detail with FIA representatives and asked them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with relevant parties (including the FOM and the FIA) with a view to ensuring that this situation cannot happen again”.

“The FIA ​​representatives expressed their regret at this incident and assured us they would sort things out in time for the next event.”

At the end of the race, Esteban Ocon himself had made eloquent statements about the incident, but from his point of view as a driver, who found himself in front of a considerable number of people while he was still intent on competing and, in this specific case, carrying out a pit stop during the race.

“Yes, it’s not something we want to see, I don’t understand they were starting to prepare the ceremony for the podium when we were still racing, there was one lap to go and there were still people who hadn’t pitted. I arrive at 300km/h h, I brake very late and I see the barriers and the people around It’s crazy, today could have been a big, big thing, definitely something that needs to be discussed because it’s something we don’t want to see.

“We certainly came close enough [al terribile incidente], I had to slow down, I wouldn’t have liked to be one of those who got in the way. I have to say at the speed we get to, especially so close to the finish line. If I miss the braking point it’s a big disaster, so it was a crazy moment.”