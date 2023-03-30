After an ups and downs in 2022 and a disappointing start to the 2023 season, with the team yet to score any points in the first two rounds of the championship, McLaren announced a major overhaul of its technical department last week.

Indeed, last Thursday the Woking-based team confirmed that James Key, the former technical director, would be leaving the team with immediate effect, replacing him with a group of three specialists who would report directly to Team Principal Andrea Stella, who has led the team since last winter.

An important choice, one of profound reorganization, not only due to the change of technical director, but also due to the arrival of David Sanchez from Ferrari and because certain figures, such as Peter Prodromou and Neil Houldey, have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than in the past .

While waiting for Sanchez to complete his gardening period from the Cavallino, which will lead him to enter action in Woking only from next 1 January 2024, the English team has decided to recall Neil Oatley, an engineer who contributed to the creation of some of the single-seaters most successful in McLaren history.

“David will have to respect a gardening period and we had to think about how to compensate for this vacant role. I will personally be involved in supporting the car concept group, but we have also deployed Neil Oatley to help us with this transition phase,” confirmed Stella.

A choice that, albeit in a secondary way, also wants to give a signal to Lando Norris, a rider that several teams have already set their sights on. The Briton is now in his fifth season with McLaren and, although the period from 2019 to 2021 had confirmed a good phase of growth, 2022 seemed almost a step backwards.

Lando Norris, walk on the McLaren track Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Although Norris has often been able to do well by collecting good results, reliability problems and lack of performance have often negatively impacted the English driver’s season, having to count on the misfortunes of others, in particular those of Alpine, to maintain long live the fight for fourth place in the constructors.

Norris undertook this major refurbishment from within, the first of this magnitude since being in Woking.

“As for me, I am not aware of all these things. So I don’t know who does a great job, who doesn’t, and so on. But I think as a driver, and as a person who is driving what comes with all of this, I just have to have the trust and confidence in the people who run it, which is Zak and Andrea. And I still have a lot of faith in them,” explained Norris, also underlining how, although Stella is new to the role of Team Principal, he now knows McLaren thoroughly having been part of the team since 2015.

Andrea Stella, McLaren Team Principal, at the press conference Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think Andrea is new, new to the role he’s in, but from the short time he’s been there, personally, and I haven’t experienced many other people in that position or other teams or whatever, I think he’s extremely good. I have to say I’m impressed. So I have faith in the changes and whatever their beliefs, I share them”.

Indeed, Norris wanted to reiterate that he has complete confidence in the McLaren management: “I think everyone knows who Adrian Newey is. Everyone knows the people who did things many years ago and created history. So I don’t know much from that point of view ”, added the Englishman referring to the fact that he doesn’t know the technical group person by person, so these choices must be assigned to people he deems trustworthy.

“But I’ve gained confidence in the people I work with. When I work with Andreas, Zak or Andrea, these are the people I put my trust in. Andrea gives me a lot of confidence. He’s probably the greatest I’ve seen in my time here in Formula 1.”

By the end of the year, the new simulator and the new wind tunnel should be operational, elements that give confidence to the Englishman because they will replace elements that had by now several years of service behind them.

“The simulator is that final piece of the puzzle that you always use before bringing an update. When things are a bit outdated or don’t feel right, it’s always hard to tell: this is the direction we want or this is the direction we don’t want. But I think for me a lot is down to the staff. But I’m not even the best person, I don’t know who’s great and who’s not. And who isn’t,” Norris added.