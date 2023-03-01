Mexico City.- For many years Ferdinand Tornello became the Ace of Formula 1 stories in the mexican television. The Argentine with his size managed to connect with the public to establish himself as one of the great motorsport chroniclers.

In the start week for the 2023 season, fans were eager to hear the beloved journalist again on Fox Sports Mexico, however, in the last hours it began to circulate that he would not be part of the lineup that will give voice to the 23 official races for Mexico.

And it is that Ferdinand Tornellolike cochito lopez and John Fossaroli They will be in the transmission team of the Formula 1 for Latin AmericaExcept in Mexicoeven their voices will be heard on the TV of USA In Spanish language.

What sounded like a rumor was quickly confirmed through the social networks of the narrator, who regretted the decisions to divide the transmissions of the F1since it is a matter between ESPN and Fox Sports México who chose not to renew their co-production agreement, but thanked the Mexican people for their messages of support.

“Thank you very much to all the Mexican people for your messages and for all the affection and respect that you have given us for many years. The decisions that the channels made to divide the transmissions are far beyond my reach, personally I would never have wanted to leave to narrate for Mexico. Big hug for everyone”,

It is worth mentioning that previously the productions of Fox Sports México and ESPN shared the transmission, but in 2022 the co-production agreement ended and was not renewed, since the former seeks to carry out “an own transmission”.

As of this season, the competitions of the Formula 1 by Fox Sports México will have in the microphones chacho lopez with the narrative, while Diego Mejia will be in the ‘paddock’. The first race starts at bahrain on Sunday.