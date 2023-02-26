Challenge between champions

The Bahrain Grand Prix, which will inaugurate the 2023 championship in a week’s time, will provide a rather interesting gem for Formula 1 fans, which testifies how the level of the drivers present in the Circus is probably one of the highest ever. In fact, taking for granted the forfeit due to injury of Lance Stroll, who will be replaced by the young Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, Sakhir’s starting grid will host five of the last six F2 champions. A quarter of the starters therefore earned their place in the sun – albeit temporary in the case of the home talent Aston Martin – centering on success in the championship which more than any other has precisely the function of ‘skimming off’ the young talents on the way to the category queen of motorsport. And this by looking only at F2, not counting when the championship was called GP2 and was won, among others, also by Lewis Hamilton.

F2, forge of talent

Charles Leclerc and George Russell, winners of the title in 2017 and 2018, are now two pillars of F1 and find themselves competing for two of the strongest and most successful teams in the history of motorsport: Ferrari and Mercedes. For all the others, however, it will be an absolute first time or almost. Nyck De Vries, F2 champion in 2019, is the one who had to face the most tortuous road. Initially rejected by F1, the Dutchman had to make his way through Formula E, of which he became world champion in 2021. Last year at Monza, Alex Albon’s forfeit gave him an unexpected chance and he is was able to exploit it in the best way. The Bahrain GP will then be the absolute debut race in the Circus also for Oscar Piastri, ruler of the 2021 season who remained on the ‘bench’ last year, however becoming the protagonist of a very tough market dispute between McLaren – which then insured his services – and the Alpine.

Schumacher exception

In this analysis, one cannot fail to notice how the only exception to this string of champions who will compete on the Sakhir track is represented by Mick Schumacher. The German, winner in the year of the pandemic, raced in the Circus in the two-year period 2021-2022 before being unceremoniously dismounted by Haas, who preferred the veteran Nico Hulkenberg to him. The son of art therefore had to settle for the role of third driver in Mercedes, in the hope of finding a starting seat next year. Schumacher’s title season in Formula 2 had already been at the time the least convincing compared to those who came before and after him. The then Prema driver became champion with just two victories and collecting ‘just’ 37.8% of the available points. All the other pilots mentioned, on the other hand, have always fluctuated around 50%, with the absolute peak of 53.4% ​​reached by Leclerc in 2017. In general, however, these guys are the clearest answer to those who argue that Formula 1 can only be reached thanks to money and regardless of sporting merit.