Lance Vance Dance Stroll must end Alonso, said a former F1 champion.

We hear you thinking; is it Sjaak Nieuwstad again who makes a bold statement? But no, this time it’s his former teammate and predecessor as F1 world champion Damon Hill. Graham’s son is known as a British gentleman. But secretly he sometimes makes quite spicy statements with an appropriate tone. Sometimes also to the detriment of our hero Max Verstappen, although he also knows that Max is/will be the greatest ever.

This time, however, Damon takes aim at Lance Stroll. Lawrence’s son will drive for Aston Martin again this year. The team that his father, together with a few friends, more or less bought for son Lance to be an F1 driver. Although, as is often the case with people born on a Sunday, this also happens to have been a good investment financially. After all, F1 is exploding in value these days. All teams float on the success.

Although Lance seems to be set, we already mentioned him at the beginning of the year as a man who is still under pressure. Lance is now entering his seventh season as an F1 driver. Only once did he beat a teammate. That was Sergey Sirotkin, in a hopeless Williams. Next to Massa, Perez, Vettel and now in the first races Alonso, Lance always played second fiddle.

And that must be over now, says Damon Hill. The 24-year-old should set himself the goal of ‘ending Alonso’s career’, according to the 22-time Grand Prix winner. Go ahead. British as he is, Damon immediately qualifies his bold statement by stating ‘that it sounds a bit intense’. Still, he stands by his words. According to him, it is the nature of the sport. George Russell is also trying to push Lewis Hamilton into early retirement.

And that’s how it should be, according to the 1996 champion. Reflecting on his own performance, Hill admits that he also reached a higher level under pressure than he thought he had in him. Everyone can do that, according to Hill, but then you have to set yourself that challenge. And if Lance does not succeed at Aston Martin, he should actually leave his dad’s team.

With any other team it would be sink or swim. Only then, according to the winner of the Belgian Grand Prix in 1998, will it become clear whether Stroll can be a future champion or not. Whose deed?

This article F1 champion: “Stroll must end career Alonso” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#champion #Stroll #Alonsos #career