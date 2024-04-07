Does this statement about Vettel from an F1 champion come from: Sjaak Nieuwstad, Daan Heuvel or secretly from Alan Proost?

Sebastian Vettel was actually still relatively young when he said goodbye to Formula 1 after some difficult years at Ferrari and two years of raking in money at Aston Martin. Many who are now on the grid are older than the German was at the time. But VET looked like an 'old 34'. The hair is a little thinner, the wrinkles are a little deeper. The high school student who stormed the sport with BMW and Red Bull had been missing for a while.

Of course VET could still have Stroll. But when there appeared to be little more to be achieved at Aston Martin than the occasional happy podium, Vettel dropped out. The nature lover started to focus on the flowers and the bees, in a literal sense. It must have been a bit of an itch when the 2023 Aston suddenly started the season very well. But VET seemed to be one of those guys who means business when he retires.

However, the latter was a misconception, as it turns out. The blood creeps where it can't go. Seb recently climbed into a Porsche and admits he doesn't want to rule out a comeback to F1. In other words: That man wants to make an LL Cool Jesque comeback. Of course, there are also a few interesting possibilities.

A seat becomes available at Red Bull Racing. But Horner seems to have his sights set on Alonso or Sainz. Or maybe Perez again. However, Mercedes is in an interesting situation by having a vacancy one year before the next major regulation change. They can fill that with their own young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will drive alongside brand new F1 driver Oliver Bearman in F2 for Prema this year. The man has already shown some nice actions and fast rounds. But that will require some podiums and victories… at the very least.

If it is still too early for the young Italian, one stop gap might be an issue. Someone who is in the Merc for one year, with an uncertain chance of more. Normally neither (good) teams nor drivers find that a nice option. But for a man like Vettel, who has some question marks hanging over his most recent speed and who is already financially battered, it may be an ideal opportunity to dip his foot back in the water with a reasonably competitive car. After all, it is not the case that the top teams will normally line up with a long-term contract.

The same route is outlined for both Sainz and Vettel. A year in Mercedes and then joining the Audi factory team. It all sounds logical. Provided Antonelli keeps the promise. But only one at a time can actually take this path.

According to former champion Damon Hill, Mercedes Vettel should no longer do this:

He burned very brightly for an intense period. Then, something happened. It petered out. It bumped along. I never saw that form, of the youthful Vettel that was dominant. He was great at the beginning of his career. Then, when it got difficult at Ferrari, it became a labor. Would you, as a team boss, take a chance on him rediscovering his form? I wouldn't, honestly. Damon Hill, makes no bones about it

Oufff…Hard, but we understand Damon a bit. In fact, things already went a bit wrong for Vettel in his last year at Red Bull. Then he was defeated by the slightly younger Ricciardo. He then came close to a title fight with Ferrari one more time. But after a slippery match in Hockenheim, the shine seemed to have worn off. VET had a lot of trouble with Leclerc at Ferrari and although he was the boss at Aston Martin Lance Stroll, the difference was not nearly as obvious as that between Alonso and Stroll.

VET also has a few advantages: he is a nice guy, he is German (nice for Mercedes and Audi), it is 'a good story' in terms of PR and he is technically well versed. Although the latter is not such an advantage if you had it under contract for 1 year. Just do it for the likes if you're Mercedes? Or throw Antonelli straight into the deep end and let it mature for a year? Or collect maximum points with Sainz? Let us know in the comments!

