Michael’s life over eight years ago Schumacher was turned upside down by a dramatic accident on the snows of Meribel, Switzerland. And since that tragic 29 December 2013, the mystery of his condition reaches levels equaled only by the affection of those around him. From what little is allowed to know, Schumacher continues to fight. And it is also this boundless strength that inspires courage to all those who love him, have known him or simply cheered, met, watched on the track.

To pay homage to the legendary German driver on the occasion of his 53 years, Formula 1 has dedicated a beautiful one to him tweet: “Legend is an understatement“, Attaching some photos with the teams in which the Kaiser has dispensed the best of his talent, namely Benetton, Ferrari and – although already well into the years – Mercedes.

In addition to those of Ferrari and former FIA president Jean Todt, greetings from Mercedes and former Maranello teammate Rubens Barrichello also arrived.