Put hay in the farmhouse as long as possible, before the opponents come back in an important way. In Milton Keynes this phrase was certainly not posted on the walls of the Red Bull factory as a motivational anthem, but it is certain that, in one way or another, it hovers among the departments and more or less consciously urges everyone so that the RB19s continue to demonstrate an embarrassing superiority for the adversaries.

The two one-two finishes with which Red Bull Racing started the season leave no right of reply to the opponents, but the top management of the world champion Constructors team try to keep their feet on the ground, thinking that – sooner or later – the opponents will get closer again.

For this reason, the task of the team directed by Christian Horner is to accumulate as many points as possible by exploiting the current domination, in order to then avoid any nasty surprises. Suffice it to recall 2021, when Mercedes was able to make up for all the disadvantage in the second part of the World Championship, going one lap away from winning both world titles.

“We’re really early in the season,” Horner told a Sky TV economics programme. “The 2023 calendar includes 23 races and so far we have only had two grands prix. The tracks vary in terms of characteristics and in just over a week we will be racing at the Australian Grand Prix. So I’m sure the situation will not always remain the same. We hope to get better performance from our car.”

“The current regulations are still relatively new. It’s only the second year we’ve used them, so I expect to see a huge convergence in the technical solutions adopted throughout the year. This way the starting grid, in terms of gaps , it will be even shorter”.

“For this reason we will have to fill up, try to bring home as many points as we can, bring hay to the farmhouse, as long as the situation allows. The car is very competitive and we will continue to push throughout the season”.

Horner explained once again how it was important for Red Bull to start the season in the best possible way, considering the penalty linked to the number of hours to be spent in the wind tunnel after exceeding the 2021 budget cap.

“The reduction in wind tunnel hours has been in place since last October, so we couldn’t afford to miss the target, as we would never have been able to find a way out with that handicap.”

“The team did an amazing job and the RB19 was the car that got off to the best start ever, as far as our history is concerned. We’re only 2 out of 23 races away, but to have scored two doubles and be one point from the maximum score available, it’s splendid. I don’t think we could have ever dreamed of something like this even a month ago.”

“I think the team is working at a very high level. I’m talking about the whole organisation, because you don’t get a result like this by just doing your duty. It’s all aspects. Whether it’s the aero team, the design office, vehicle dynamics, manufacturing and operational activities. What you see on the track is only a small percentage of who we are, and this is testament to the work that goes on behind the scenes,” concluded Horner.