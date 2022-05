F1 (SPAIN) | CLASSIFICATION

Glory is four tenths away

four tenths: that is the distance at which Carlos Sainz stayed from the pole The Madrid pilot increasingly comfortable, with the car, part third through the clean zone, on a circuit with a very long straight. The objective is none other than to go for Verstappen. Leclerc reaffirmed himself with an almost perfect lap, but the Ferrari suffers more with degradation. All open.