The activity of the Hungarian Grand Prix with the First Free Practice where leader

of this test was Carlos Sainzwho with a time of 1:18.713 dominated the track, narrowly beating

to the three-time Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen.

It is already becoming a custom that in free practice it is other drivers and not the Red Bull driver who

stay in first place, although this is not an indication that they will win the race, since the Dutchman

knows how to run these types of tracks.

Carlos Sainz took advantage of his skills and the great moment his car is experiencing, as has been demonstrated in other races. Third place also went to Ferrari with Charles Leclerc who reappeared after several races with problems to reach the top positions.

The Hungarian GP was totally dry and very hot, after the heavy rains that hit the place hours before. Others who had great moments were George Russell who finished in 4th position, and Zhou Guanyu who reached 5th place.

Further down in the session surprisingly is Lewis Hamiltonthe new winner of the British GP had another bad practice and dropped to 10th position. Very close behind is the Mexican, Sergio Pérez, who continues to achieve poor results. Now in 11th place, having not improved compared to other opportunities.

There were also some new faces on this occasion, with Haas’ Oliver Bearman taking Nico Hulkenberg’s place, although neither of the Haas drivers had a major involvement, finishing 19th and 20th in the session.

Free Practice 2 on Friday will begin at 9:00 am (Central Mexico) and will be broadcast in full on Fox Sports and F1TV.