Melbourne, Australia.- The Australian Grand Prix sang the anthem Spain after the first victory in the season 2024 of Formula One for Carlos Sainz Jr. in it Albert Park Circuit.

He from Madrid started behind the unbeatable Max Verstappenwho wanted to match his streak of most victories in the motoringHowever, their 'RB20' began to give off smoke and consequently suffered its second abandonment in Australia.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

After losing control of his car, the Ferrari manned by Carlos Sainz Jr. attacked 'Mad Max' to be the new leader of the competence from the second round.

He Spanish He had an extraordinary career after his absence from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for a case of appendicitis. Two weeks later he became the winner of the Australian GP to return to the fight for him pilots title.

Thus, Carlos Sainz Jr. stamps his name among the runners who achieved victory in Australiabreaking an 18-year drought of not seeing a pilot Spanish in the position of honor since Fernando Alonso in 2006 with the team renault.

His colleague, Charles Leclercaccompanied him on the podium after finishing second. Lando Norrisof McLarencompleted the 'top 3' thanks to your team He asked Oscar Piastri change positions during the race.

He mexican flyerSergio 'Checo' Pérez, suffered the consequences of starting in sixth position due to a sanction on behalf of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for intervening in the return of Nicholas Hulkenberg in the 'Quality'.

Although the man from Guadalajara maintained a good pace on the asphalt, he did not have the power to attack the leaders and be the only Red Bull on the winners' podium.

The Virtual Safety Car on lap 17 after the power unit failure of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes would have helped Sergio Pérez slightly, but he could not climb any further positions and in Australia it was only enough for him to climb one step but in the World Championship of Drivers gives him the points to close the gap with Max Verstappen in the fight for the Formula One title.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.