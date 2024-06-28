Enrico Cardile is still at his job in the Gestione Sportiva. This does not mean that the technical director of the Ferrari chassis area does not decide to go to Aston Martin. Our Roberto Chinchero had revealed the offer of the Silverstone team to the Tuscan engineer and colleagues of Formu1a.uno have then specified that he has already signed a contract with Lawrence Stroll’s team.

One thing is certain: Cardile is not leaving the Scuderia because Adrian Newey could arrive as a consultant in Maranello, or because the English “genius” could find himself in a similar role at Aston Martin, but because Fred Vasseur is designing what will be the Ferrari of the future with men that the Frenchman has chosen after a careful selection process.

Loic Serra, transalpine like the team principal, was made official on May 13th that in October he will become Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, supervising various areas of the Racing Department, including track responsibility, aerodynamic development and performance development.

Serra, according to the initial staffing plan, should have reported directly to Cardile, while the former Mercedes Performance Director, from 1 October will take over the reins of the chassis area in Sports Management and will have Diego Tondi as a valid dolphin.

Enrico was sought out by Aston Martin for his great organizational experience: the Tuscan engineer graduated in Aerospace Engineering in Pisa in 2002 with an experimental thesis carried out in the Ferrari wind tunnel, and had a professional training entirely linked to the Cavallino .

In 2005 he joined Maranello as head of the Thermal Area, taking on roles of increasing responsibility by collaborating on the design of the 458 Italia GT2 and GT3 and then the 488 GTE and GT3. In 2016 he was called aerodynamic head in Gestion Sportiva until he was responsible for the chassis area.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Now he will have the opportunity to emerge from the Ferrari cocoon in which he grew up: Aston Martin is organizing a staff that will soon be called to go to work in the new, ultra-modern headquarters, where the wind tunnel and simulator are being set up, structures that are still being completed. He will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Japanese Honda for the supply of the 2026 power unit and with the Arabs of Aramco for the development of the e-fuel that will be the green fuel for the agile single-seaters.

The question that lacks an answer, at least now, is simple: when Cardile will end the relationship with Maranello, given that inside there are many who have not yet heard anything officially about the departure of the boss with whom they are collaborating on the birth of the SF-25 with the pull rod front suspension and a new body to facilitate a different weight distribution?