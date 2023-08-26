For the first time Enrico Cardile took part in the FIA ​​press conference reserved for technical directors. A significant presence, that of the now former head of the chassis area of ​​Ferrari, actually promoted to the technical direction of the Scuderia.

The forty-eight-year-old engineer from Arezzo took stock of the developments still in the pipeline that will be brought to the track on the SF-23 and the work, now at full speed, which is proceeding on project 676, or the 2024 single-seater.

Based on the feedback from the first twelve races of the season, in which areas do you think there is more work to do?

“Our main weakness concerns the aerodynamic characteristics of the car. It’s something that has emerged since pre-season testing completed in Bahrain (on the eve of the first race of the season) it was quite clear that we weren’t at the level we expected, and the weakness was coming from that area. Since then, all efforts have been aimed at improving the aerodynamic characteristics of the car”.

How has the process of correcting these problems been so far and what has been the contribution of the pilots?

“We were lucky because Carlos and Charles’ comments were always aligned with the data arriving from the track and with those from the simulator, so we were able to verify our critical issues. We have made some progress as development of the car has progressed, managing to improve some of its characteristics, but the pace at which we are developing the car is obviously not satisfactory, because we are still a long way from the two Red Bulls.”

Ferrari SF-23: the data collection sensors used yesterday Photo by: George Piola

Will you continue to develop the SF-23 or is the focus in Maranello already on the 2024 project?

“This year was crucial for us, we really worked hard to understand precisely where the car’s weak points came from and how to do a better job. We have continued to develop and will bring some updates to the next races, but now in the wind tunnel we are fully focused on next year’s car.”

Regarding the 2024 single-seater, Fred Vasseur told a press conference on Tuesday that it will be a very different car than the current one. What can you tell us about it?

“Not much, but it will be very different because while developing the SF-23 we realized that some choices regarding the project architecture were not correct and represented a limitation for development”.

“From this point of view, next year’s car will not be an evolution of the SF-23, a car that followed the guidelines of the 2022 single-seater. We are building a completely new single-seater, with a different chassis and design, the rear end will be unprecedented to allow our aerodynamics department to better develop the project”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

You mentioned Ferrari’s pace of development. From the technical bulletins that the FIA ​​disseminates every race weekend, it emerges that you brought about fifteen updates to the track before the summer break, against around 25 for Red Bull and Aston Martin. Why has Ferrari approved fewer upgrades than other teams?

“I don’t know how the number of updates are calculated and, personally, I haven’t counted the innovations brought to the track by our rivals. During this season we have introduced several innovations: a completely new fund in Miami, a very important update in Spain and another fund at Silverstone. I think we pushed a lot more than in previous seasons.”

Carlos Sainz underlined that the car hasn’t proved to be exceptional at the start of the season and although a considerable job has been done, it still seems that he hasn’t made it possible to understand on the eve of the weekends whether a good weekend awaits you or not. Is there anything you still miss about this single-seater?

“It is very clear to us what we have done wrong with the car and what its weaknesses are. Now the efforts are aimed at understanding how to cope with the goals we have set ourselves, we know what we have to do”.

“Regarding the car we’re using, I think in terms of behavior over the race weekend it’s actually consistent, but sometimes there are changes depending on the type of track layout. In Hungary we had some difficulties, in Belgium the performance is back, but over the weekend the car is consistent and we can work on it.Here in Zandvoort in FP1 we dedicated ourselves to specific tests, aimed at fine-tuning our set of tools in order to be able to manage the data we need for the car next year. Let’s say that ‘virtually’ I disagree with Carlos”.