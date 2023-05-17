The world of F1 approves the decision not to dispute the GP. Mercedes: “People’s safety is the priority”. Red Bull and the other teams: “Alongside those who have been affected”

The world of F1 gathers around Emilia-Romagna and the populations affected by the floods of these hours. After the announcement of the cancellation of the GP scheduled for this weekend, riders and teams in no particular order have expressed their closeness to the territories battered by rains and flooded rivers via social media. There Ferrari posted a message of closeness: “We are close to the populations of Emilia-Romagna and the Marches affected by the floods and heavy rains of the last few hours”.

verstappen and red bull — The world champion Max Verstappen he expressed his approval for the decision by the authorities and organizers not to let the GP run: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the heavy rains and floods in Emilia Romagna. A great wish of strength to overcome these moments in safety". With Verstappen, also the message of Red Bull: "After the heavy rain that hit northern Italy, we support the decision taken by F1 not to proceed with the Imola GP this weekend. Safety for everyone involved and in the Region is paramount and must be given priority. The Our thoughts go to the people affected by the flood in Emilia-Romagna and to the emergency teams on duty in this difficult moment". Sergio Perez messaged in English and Italian: "All my thoughts and prayers with the people in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. We will not be racing this weekend, but we hope to be back soon. Please stay safe." This is the message of the Mercedes: "The safety of the inhabitants of Emilia Romagna has priority, in addition to allowing local authorities and operators to carry out their vital service work. Our thoughts go to the victims, families and affected communities".

other teams — There Haas was one of the first teams to tweet after the decision to cancel the GP as follows: “We will not race at Imola this weekend. Our thoughts go to the populations affected by the heavy rains and flooding that hit Emilia Romagna” . Of the same tenor the message of theAlpine and of Williams: “The BWT Alpine F1 Team fully supports the decision taken by F1 not to proceed with the 2023 Emilia-Romagna GP. Our thoughts go out to those affected by the ongoing flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.” “Our thoughts to all those affected by the flood.” So the McLaren: “Our immediate thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna as the destruction caused by the heavy rains affects the lives of so many.”

the pilots — And then there are the messages from the pilots. George Russell: "I'm sorry for the fans that this weekend's race has been cancelled, but the safety of everyone involved must always come first. Best wishes to all the inhabitants of Emilia-Romagna and the surrounding areas who have been affected by these floods". Lando Norris: "I love racing, but everyone's safety is more important. Sorry fans, we'll be back in Imola, now stay safe." Oscar Piastri: "My thoughts go out to those affected by the flood in Emilia-Romagna. I'm sorry to all the fans that we won't be able to race, I can't wait for my first race at Imola in the future. Stay tuned safe".