Alarm cleared

The devastating accidents that have occurred in Quebec in recent days, with the poor air quality that has also invaded US cities such as New York, had initially seriously jeopardized the performance of the Canadian Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend at Montreal, a city located right in the French-speaking province of the country that was the victim of this environmental disaster. However, as recently confirmed by the organizers, the event will take place regularly, in a weekend that could present other, much less serious problems, but still worrying for teams and riders.

Thunderstorm risk in qualifying, dry race

In fact, during the weekend, the chances of being able to attend free practice and qualifying sessions are quite high under the rain. While in the race the percentage of precipitation will be much lower, according to reports accuweather. com the most critical day will be Saturday 17 June, in conjunction with qualifications. While showers are indicated with an 80% probability during free practice on Friday, in the session decisive for assigning the pole position there could also be thunderstorms, estimated at 26% on an 84% chance of precipitation.

F1 2023, Canadian Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday June 16th

Sky: one or two brief showers

Precipitation chance: 80%

Max/min temperatures: 23/26°C

Wind: NW 8 km/h, gusts at 24 km/h

Saturday June 17th

Sky: showers and thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 84% (thunderstorms at 26%)

Max/min temperatures: 18/22°C

Wind: NE 13 km/h, gusts at 35 km/h

Sunday 18 June

Cloudy sky

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 20/24°C

Wind: ENE 11 km/h, gusts at 28 km/h

So last year

A completely different situation compared to that of last year’s Canadian Grand Prix, which saw the entire course of the race under the sun. In that case, he won Max Verstappen, already author the day before the pole position. A weekend entirely dominated by the one who would later be crowned world champion in 2022, with Ferrari and Mercedes who consoled themselves respectively with the 2nd place of Carlos Sainz and with the 3rd place of Lewis Hamilton.