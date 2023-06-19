Max Verstappen as soon as he got off his RB19, even before celebrating Red Bull’s 100th victory and his 41st which drew those of Ayrton Senna, went to check the right side of his single-seater for damage he had seen during the Canadian GP failed to avoid a bird.

The remains of the bird were entangled between the front suspension and the brake grip: during the eleventh lap Verstappen called the pit wall via radio to warn the technicians that he had hit a bird while he was accelerating out of a curve. The Dutchman wanted to be sure that the RB19 hadn’t suffered any damage and that the telemetry data didn’t signal any anomaly through the sensors.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The remote garage engineers found no alarm values, so they reassured the two-time world champion who was able to continue his ride towards his sixth victory of the season.

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, commented: “I think the moment of greatest concern for Max was when he hit the bird, as the bird did more than half the race behind the right-hand brake duct”.

Verstappen himself admitted to having identified the remains of the bird after getting out of his car.

“It was stuck on my car and it didn’t look good! – he told Sky – I’m also sorry for the mechanic who had to remove it”.

In reality, Red Bull gave the feeling of not having the usual edge over the competition seen this season. And the problem wasn’t the intruder on the RB19: due to the low temperature, the tires struggled to get into the right operating window

Horner further explained: “Montreal is a bit of a particular track: it’s difficult to transfer energy to the tires when there are only six corners and long straights here. You may have noticed that the lap times during the race were quite variable for all the riders. The important thing was that Max put himself out of the DRS risk”.

The Dutchman gave a clear indication that there was none in Canada either because when the safety car restarted he imposed an unsustainable pace for his pursuers, immediately leaving the rest of the group at a distance.