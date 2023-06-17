In the session preceding qualifying held in the wet, the Dutchman from Red Bull flies ahead of Charles’s red. Carlos bangs on the barriers

Come rain or shine, it’s always Max Verstappen who pulls the pack. The Red Bull Dutchman preceded Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in the third free practice session of the Canadian GP, ​​which took place on a wet track in Montreal. Max in 1’23 ”106 confirmed his strength and is a candidate for the protagonist of the qualifying sessions scheduled for the 22nd Italian session, when we should still be racing on a wet track and therefore with many uncertainties.

ferrari lights and shadows — Ferrari enjoys Leclerc’s good performance, but licks its wounds from Carlos Sainz’s blow twenty minutes from the end of the session. The Spaniard lost his SF-23 in turn 1 and hit it against the barriers, first with the nose and then with the rear: the gearbox is certainly also at risk and the Cavallino technicians are carrying out all the checks during the repairs. For Sainz also an investigation for a possible impediment to Williams of Albon. See also Juve never beautiful but always winning. After the World Cup it can be the anti-Napoli

detached mercedes — Third time for Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, always positive. Fourth for Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, fifth for Carlos Sainz, who was always in the top positions up until the moment of the accident. Sixth time for Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, seventh for Lance Stroll’s second Aston Martin. Eighth Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri, ninth for Valtteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo and only tenth for the first Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. For George Russell, however, only 15th time. The session started with the riders on extreme wet tires and then on intermediate tyres.

#Canadian #free #practice #Verstappen #water #Ferrari #Leclerc #slipstream #Sainz #slams