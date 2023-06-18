FormulaPassion meets Pirelli to enter the complex world of race strategies. In the company of Chief Engineer Simone Berra, this first appointment introduces the science and simulations that hide behind the forecasts provided to teams, spectators and insiders on the eve of each Grand Prix. There is also an in-depth analysis of the Montreal appointment, between a race that is heading towards a double stop and the comments of a strategically very eventful qualifying.

Engineer Berra, how are strategies born in Pirelli?

“Everything starts on the Monday before the race. Our Modeling department, which deals with simulations, allows us to have a preview of what to expect from the teams for the upcoming event. This is done both in terms of performance, by analyzing the delta per lap between the various compounds, but also by simulating degradation and warming up. In this way, we have a general picture of the data that we will see on the track in the various sessions. With a view to interpreting these data, what happened in the previous editions will also be reviewed. Obviously, if there is continuity of compounds and regulations, it becomes easier. If not, let’s take similar races from the season itself as a reference. Once again, let’s get the data that interests us: delta between compounds and degradation. These are the parameters that influence the choice of strategies. The first simulations are carried out at the performance limit. Starting from this, the levels of management that the various teams could adopt are estimated. The delta and degradation values ​​are obviously influenced by this management and are reduced”.

“Obtained these first numbers, let’s also calculate the seconds lost at each stop. They range from 18-19 seconds in Montreal to about 26 seconds in Imola, the worst track. This is another very important input to strategies. Starting from some hypotheses then, let’s estimate the wear life – wear life – of the compounds, i.e. the number of revolutions beyond which the tire cannot go. However, the teams are more focused on performance life – performance life – which is the number of revs beyond which it no longer makes sense to maintain a certain compound. Sometimes the performance life is less than wear life, but in some cases it may be greater. Even in these circumstances, however, it is important for us that the stop is made for safety reasons”.

“The model is deterministic, meaning we don’t consider the effect of traffic and other random variables. Through a calculation algorithm, we run the simulations with the various hypotheses and obtain all the possible combinations with the total race times. These are sorted from fastest to slowest strategy. On the Wednesday before the event, we have a first estimate of what the stops in the race could be. Obviously it is only a first evaluation based on non-empirical data and on our experience. However, even in this phase, the data is shared with F1 and FOM to be aligned. They too carry out their analyzes and we compare ourselves to see if we are in tune”.

What happens once you get to the track?

“We use all possible data from Friday, sometimes even from Saturday if the first day should be wet. The goal is to have confirmation of the lap deltas and the most significant numbers on degradation. We also go to measure if the time lost in the pit lane is correct, because sometimes the speed limit is changed. With these numbers we run the simulations and check the results. However, these refined simulations remain deterministic. We do not consider the traffic conditions and the various performance differences between the cars, but we estimate the deltas and an average degradation. There are some cars that are perhaps more adept at exploiting soft tires and therefore have a greater difference in performance between soft and medium. Other cars also degrade very little: the best example is Red Bull. Maybe this can lead some teams to different strategies. Our goal is to find an average strategyindicative of most teams”.

With regard to this matter of the averages… Does Pirelli make use of several car models and then calculate the average of the results or is it based on a single more general model?

“We have only one model. Our simulations can take data from each individual team as input, but the result is unique, because there is only one car model. The model is the result of many years of collaboration with the teams and with the FOM to recover all the data we need. It remains very simple, to focus above all on the tyres. It is a very complex model as regards the mechanics and thermodynamics of the tires, a little less as regards the dynamics of the vehicle. We are not very interested in having precise oversteer or understeer rates. On the contrary, we are interested in having the loads we will see on the track, the tire temperature and the lap time. The teams are perhaps much more interested in car balance and many small aerodynamic features, which we look at, but not in such an in-depth way”.

What is the last step to strategize?

“Arriving on Saturday evening, we have one last confrontation with FOM. Their calculation is slightly different: they use the Monte Carlo method, a statistical calculation to also take into consideration the traffic factor. This has an influence especially for riders who start from fifth position onwards. Instead, we start from our pit-stop windows and try to find a common strategy. Often our windows are similar, but it also happens that the strategies are very different. In that case we need to think together, also bringing track experience into play. That’s where the human factor comes into play. FOM strategies are developed remotely, with no staff on track. Here instead Pirelli has a team of ten engineers and their sensitivity helps us understand in which direction the individual teams are going ”.

In addition to being broadcast on television and in the press, do forecasts for strategies also have an impact on teams?

“Teams are companies, with their own strategists. In most cases they act independently. Sometimes however, it happened that someone asked for our opinion. At that point we give him an objective interpretation of what can be a good race strategy. Pirelli, as a mono-supplier, also has the role of providing support in this sense. All this, however, remains our point of view. Almost always the final decision is made by the team”.

Going into the merits of the Canadian Grand Prix, what can we expect?

“Before the event, the race time between the single stop and the double stop was very similar. After Saturday actually, seeing how much it rained and how dirty the track is now, we expect the double stop to be slightly quicker, both with two hard and two medium. Mercedes and Ferrari, for example, have only one set of hard tyres. The single stop, however, is not far away, about 2-3 seconds slower. For those who do not start in the top positions, it would be better to start on the hard. We have seen that the hard tire does not suffer from an excessive lack of grip compared to the average, considering that the hard tire in Montreal is a C3. The sprint from the grid at the first braking point isn’t very long, so you can defend your position. But then you can extend the stint a lot to decide when to stop to mount the average and go to the end. Furthermore, in Montreal the Safety Car comes out frequently and starting with the hard tire gives you more strategic flexibility”.

Having a green track, can starting with the hards also reduce the risk of graining?

“Yes. The medium we expect to suffer from graining, especially with a lot of fuel and a track with little rubber, so fitting it at the end of the race could be a help. The advantage is that if the sky stays overcast and the temperatures don’t rise too much, there will be less overheating of the rear even on the medium, which instead suffered in Friday’s free practice”.

What is the estimated time lost in the pits?

“We expect around 19 seconds, which drop to around ten in the event of a Virtual Safety Car”.

We close with a comment on yesterday’s qualifying, especially in Q2 where we saw a lot of discussions about switching to slicks. What idea did Pirelli come up with?

“It was very interesting. The track was soft, but another downpour was coming and the first sector was still slightly damp. We had to manage the first sector, while the other two were already perfectly dry along the trajectory. However, when it comes to crossovers, we must also consider that it takes a little longer to warm up the rubber. The advantage that Albon had, the first to mount slicks in such mixed conditions, is that he found confidence and had more time to set the temperature in the tyres. Once that’s done, he can handle the situation, even if the track is wet. The problem with those who arrived later, like Leclerc and all the others, is that as soon as the soft was put on they had a small window before the rain arrived. Having failed to get the tire up to temperature, it started to cool down, also because the track started to get wet again. The advantage of the soft was to mount it at the start of Q2 when, on our side, the track was slick”.

It’s one of those situations where experience takes over…

“Correct. However, I was amazed by the fact that they still tried to set a time on the intermediate tyre. Already in the exit lap, the pilot has the sensitivity to decide. I thought they all did an exploratory lap to assess the conditions and then immediately come back to the pits, as we have also seen in the past”.