The world champion will start in front of everyone for the fifth time this season, with Hulkenberg also in the front row with the Haas. Leclerc eliminated in Q2 starts 11th, Sainz towards the penalty for having hindered Gasly

Right Ferronato – Montreal (Canada)

Max Verstappen and the Red Bull they are always the fastest, on the track and in decisions. Exactly what it fails to do Ferrari. The qualifications of Canadian GP have shown once again all the difference that currently exists between those who win and those who aspire to do so. The Dutchman seized the right moment at the start of Q3, when he wanted to be the first to take to the track because the rain, which had given a break during qualifying, had come back to beat down. At that juncture, the first to make the weather would have an advantage in case of rising water, which is easy to guess by looking at the precipitation radar. Max went out first, fired two fast laps and took pole position with the second of the two, the 1'25″858 with which he preceded the surprising Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas, very smart like last year in Brazil. when with Kevin Magnussen he took the pole which was worth the front row for the Sprint Race.

gum mess — So tomorrow Max has the opportunity to extend further in a World Championship in which he dominates in all situations, even the most difficult ones such as those of a qualifying session in which the track goes from wet to dry to intensely wet. Situations that instead see the Cavallino still not up to par. At least judging by the words of Charles Leclerc, who explained how in Q2, the session from which he was eliminated, he made sure the track was dry during the out lap. But the team opted for the intermediates. Fatal choice because then he was unable to replicate the time of the riders who went out on dry tires and with the intermediates it was too late to qualify.

hard day — Should Charles have been more determined to demand slicks? Didn't the team listen to the pilot? What went wrong? Team principal Fred Vasseur, who did not want to accuse Charles, explained: "We expected the driver to take cover and score at least one time, but we don't blame him for that." Leclerc, who had initially been more accusing of the team, later reappeared on camera and admitted he could have done a better job. Right or wrong, accusations and about-faces. The result is certainly another GP that Ferrari will start from behind. Also because Carlos Sainz, eighth (and author of a spin with a collision on the barriers in free practice 3) finished eighth and will probably be penalized by 3 positions for having hindered Pierre Gasly during Q2. In short, another difficult day for Ferrari. The hope is that the good speed shown on Friday in the dry (and the race should be held in the dry) will help the reds make a good comeback. Third time for the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, fourth and fifth for the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Sixth Esteban Ocon with Alpine, seventh for Lando Norris with McLaren.

canadian gp, times — These are the qualifying times of the Canadian F1 GP:

Max Verstappen (Ola) Red Bull 1’25″858 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas 1’27″102 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1’27″286 Lewis Hamilton (UK) Mercedes 1’27″627 George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1’27″893 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1’27″945 Lando Norris (UK) McLaren 1’28″046 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1’29″294 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1’31″349 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams timeless Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1’20″615 Sergio Perez (Mes) Red Bull 1’20″959 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1’21″484 Kevin Magnussen (Dan) Haas 1’21″678 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1’21″821 Yuki Tsunoda (Giap) AlphaTauri 1’22″746 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1’22″886 Nyck De Vries (Ola) AlphaTauri 1’23″137 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1’23″337 Zhou Guanyu (Chinese) Alfa Romeo 1’23″342

gp canada f1, the grid — This is the Canadian GP grid net of any penalties:

Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull-Honda); Nico Hulkenberg (German/Haas-Ferrari) Fernando Alonso (Spa/Aston Martin-Mercedes); Lewis Hamilton (GB/Mercedes) George Russell (GB/Mercedes); Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine-Renault) Lando Norris (GB/McLaren-Mercedes); Carlos Sainz (Spa/Ferrari) Oscar Piastri (Aus/McLaren-Mercedes); Alexander Albon (Tha/Williams-Mercedes) Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari); Sergio Perez (Mes/Red Bull-Honda) Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin-Mercedes); Kevin Magnussen (Dan/Haas-Ferrari); Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari); Yuki Tsunoda (Giap/AlphaTauri-Honda) Pierre Gasly (Fra/Alpine-Renault); Nyck de Vries (Ola/AlphaTauri-Honda) Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams-Mercedes); Zhou Guanyu (Cin/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)