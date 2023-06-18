1st Row 1.Max Verstappen 1:25,858

Red Bull 2. Nico Hulkenberg 1:27,102

Haas 2nd Row 3. Fernando Alonso 1:27,286

Aston Martin 4. Lewis Hamilton 1:27.627 Mercedes 3rd Row 5. George Russell 1:27,893

Mercedes 6. Esteban Or with 1:27,945

Alpine 4th Row 7. Lando Norris 1:28.046

McLaren 8. Carlos Sainz 1:29.294

Ferrar 5th Row 9. Oscars Plates 1:31,349

McLaren 10. Alex Albon no time

Williams 6th Row 11. Charles Leclerc 1:20,615

Ferrari 12.Sergio Perez 1:20,959

Red Bull 7th row 13. Spears Stroll 1:21,484

Aston Martin 14. Kevin Magnussen 1:21,678

Haas 8th Row 15. Valtteri Bottas 1:21,821

Alfa Romeo 16. Yuki Tsunoda 1:22,746

Alpha Tauri 9th Row 17. Pierre Gasly 1:22,886

Alpine 18. Nyck de Vries 1.23.137

Alpha Tauri 10th row 19. Logan Sargeant 1:23.337 Williams 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:23,342

Alfa Romeo

F1 Qualifying Montreal, the chronicle

In a qualification characterized by wet track and extremely variable conditions the pole position of the Canadian GP was once again taken by Max Verstappen, impeccable in managing his RB19 even in the chaos of the weather. Clamorous, however, is thereon the front row as a whole, with the second position of Nico Hulkenberg, good and lucky in the lottery of Q3, ‘decided’ by the timing of the red flag. He settles for a good one third place Fernando Alonsocandidate to be the only possible opponent, with his Aston Martin, on the road to the 41st career success for Verstappen.

The two Mercedes (4-5 with Hamilton and Russell), the two McLarens – both in the top 10 – the Alpine with Esteban Ocon (excellent 6th, while Gasly was eliminated in Q1) and the Williams, with a fantastic Alex Albon entered in Q3. On the other hand, Perez disappoints, even eliminated in Q2 with the 12th time, and above all Ferrari: thethe elimination of Charles Leclerc is incredible, he too unable to overcome the cut, and also the eighth place of Carlos Sainz is not sufficient, who will find himself starting ‘sandwich’ between the two McLarens. Then keep an eye out for the possible penalties for impeding that swing over the heads of several drivers, including the Spanish Ferrari driver.

Live coverage of Montreal qualifying

You can relive the Montreal qualifying through our LIVE.

The program

The Canadian GP will start tomorrow at 20.00 Italian time. There is great expectation to find out if Red Bull will continue its winning streak at the start of the season or if someone will finally be able to break the hegemony of the Milton Keynes team. You can of course follow the event with the traditional direct written on FormulaPassion.it.