Ferrari and Leclerc scare Red Bull

On Friday of Ferrari in Montreal he attracted the attention of Red Bull. In Milton Keynes they did not expect either to make such a bad debut in Canada or to find such fierce opponents. Mercedes took the lead in the standings, even if Lewis Hamilton and George Russell achieved their times with a more rubberized track, while the SF-23 driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz has also given excellent feedback on what has always been its weak point: the pace-race.

Very promising the run by Leclerc on both medium and hard tyres, with the Monegasque’s tires showing no signs of degradation and indeed allowing the driver to perform a stint on the level of Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso: a very important signal in the short term – in view of the race – but also in the medium-long term, with a view to developing and understanding the single-seater. And that sets off a bell alarm at Red Bull.

Mark’s words

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko he is decidedly more concerned about Ferrari than Mercedes: “Hamilton and Russell set their times much later than us, with a much better track. They also pushed a lot of engine while we were engaged in our race simulations“, these are his words to Servus TV. “Leclerc’s long run was particularly good, we have to watch out for Ferrari“.

The Austrian believes that Leclerc can aspire to victory on Sunday if the numbers of long runs were repeated on Sunday as well: “We still have some work to do on the car. Race simulations look a little better, but Charles was very fast and maybe even faster than us. We are all looking forward to our 100th win, which may have added a little more pressure. At the moment it does not seem that the 100th victory is possible here, but we still have the PL3 to be able to improve the car. It was surprising that the handling of the car was a bit disappointing and that we did not live up to our expectations“.