Timetables F1 Canada 2023eighth race of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonwhich takes place on the track entitled to Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. There are few reasons of interest for a championship dominated by the Red Bull with Max Verstappenreduced from six wins out of seven races argue. The World Champion has already won the Canadian GP in 2022.

Attention is thus directed to those who manage to play the role of second force in the World Cup, with the Mercedes on the rise after the technical updates who took advantage of a double podium in Spain. Then there is always something to keep an eye on Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martinwhile the Ferrari is experiencing a real crisis of performance and results.

Verstappen dominates the 2023 Formula 1 season

F1 Canada 2023 schedules Sky, Now and TV8

Canadian GP weekend 2023 on TV is visible live TV on Sky and streamed on Now, while on TV8 they are broadcast defer of qualifying and the race.

Friday 16 June 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

19.30-20.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

11.00-00.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 17 June 2023 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

18.30-19.30 Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

10.00pm-11.00pm: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 11.30pm on TV8)

Sunday 18 June 2023 (RACE)

20.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 21.30 on TV8)

Verstappen won the last edition of the Canadian GP

F1 Canada 2023 on the Montreal track

The Formula 1 race in Canada takes place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montréal. This circuit is one of the most famous and iconic on the Formula 1 calendar and was named after the Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve, father of the driver Jacques Villeneuve. Usually the track is available to the citizens of Montreal and the touristswho use it to turn in bicycleon roller skates and on foot.

The Montreal F1 track seen from above

It is a circuit semi permanent which offers spectacular races full of surprises, thanks to a conformation that allows good chances of you overtake and does not forgive mistakes. The single-seaters skim the barriers, including the so-called Wall of Champions which is found in the last corner and on which everyone crashed, especially the great Formula 1 champions.

The track is long beyond 4kmis made up of six left and eight right turns and is covered in a race 70 times. Although they are also present three straightone of which is very long, the average speed is relatively low, due to the frequent changes of direction due to the curves very close to each other which require continuous braking.

The so-called Wall of Champions which is located in the last corner of Montreal

The overall track record is 1’10″240 and belongs to Sebastian Vettelmarked at the time of the Ferrari in 2019 qualifying. The fastest time in the race is instead 1’13’078 and belongs to Valterri Bottason Mercedes always in 2019.

