The qualifications of Canadian GP F1 2023 on the track dedicated to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve were held under with the rain That Max Verstappen he performed well by conquering the pole position of the eighth race of the 2023 Formula 1 season and 25th in career. On the starting grid, the Red Bull driver surprisingly shares the front row with Nico Hulkenberg who behind the wheel of Haas powered by Ferrari beat by two tenths Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who starts from the second row with Lewis Hamilton by his side. After qualifying the German was relegated to fifth place due to a penalty, with Alonso, Hamilton and Russell who have gained a position. The Ferrari instead they start behind: Charles Leclerc is 10th And Carlos Sainz is 11th.

Max Verstappen took the pole position of Canadian GP with the time of 1’25.858. There rain it was the great protagonist of the day, both in free practice and in qualifying. FP3 it was held in the rain, with more intense downpours at the end of the session. Qualifying started with the wet track but practically no rain.

Max Verstappen conquered the pole position of the Canadian GP

The first outage came almost immediately, brought on by Guanyu Zhou, forced to stop on the side of the track due to a technical problem with his Alfa Romeo. The track gradually dried out but in Q1 no one dared to use dry tyres. In Q2 the decisive move was made by Williams, who mounted Albon le’s car dry tires but the rain returned soon after.

In the third session the riders only tried to set the time in the first run up intermediate tires. Again, the fastest was Max Verstappenwho thus conquered the twenty-fifth pole position of his career.

Fernando Alonso moved up to second after the Hulkenberg penalty

The only one who seemed to be able to undermine him was Fernando Alonso but one Red flag caused by Oscar Piastri going off the track, it prevented the Spaniard from completing his second timed lap for a handful of seconds. The Aston Martin driver thus had to settle for third place.

Charles Leclerc starts from 10th position

The surprise of the day was determined by Nico Hulkenbergauthor of the second fastest time: thanks to his prowess, for the first time in its history, Haas would have seen one of his single-seaters start from the front row of the grid of a Grand Prix but following a penalty due to not having slowed down sufficiently under the red flag, the German driver started from fifth place.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’25.858 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’27.286 1,428 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’27.627 1,769 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’27,893 2.035 5 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1’27.102 1,244 6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’27.945 2.087 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’28.046 2.188 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1’31.349 5,491 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 10 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’20.615 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’29.294 3,436 12 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’20.959 13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’21.678 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’21.821 15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’22,886 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’21.484 17 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’23.137 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1’23.337 19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’22,746 20 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’23.342 The starting grid of the Canadian GP F1 2023

F1 2023 CANADA GP TIMETABLES SKY, NOW & TV8

20.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 21.30 on TV8)

