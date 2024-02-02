A special circuit that is part of the “fabric” of F1

After the announcement of Madrid's arrival on the F1 calendar starting from 2026, today a renewal has arrived which will certainly please the professionals – drivers first and foremost – and enthusiasts. The circuit of Suzukain fact, will be part of the F1 calendar until at least 2029.

Stefano DomenicaliCEO of Liberty Media regarding F1, commented on this five-year renewal with a track that recorded 222 thousand spectators on the circuit in the last edition: “Suzuka is a special circuit and is part of the fabric of the sport, so I am pleased that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029. As we prepare to return to Japan earlier than usual this season, I would like to express my great gratitude to the promoter and team at Honda MobilityLand for supporting our effort towards greater rationalization of the calendar, in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable. Our fans in Japan embrace Formula 1 with a unique passion and we look forward to working with the promoter to give fans the experience they deserve for years to come.”

Compared to what has happened in recent years, in fact, Suzuka has been brought forward in terms of calendar to be merged into a beginning that moved from the Middle East to the Far East. The Japanese Grand Prix will be the fourth event of the year and will be held from 5 to 7 April after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.